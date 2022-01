“Rainbow Six Extraction” is a game about planning. In Ubisoft’s latest installment to the Rainbow Six franchise, due out Jan. 20, players squad up in groups of three to act as exterminators, clearing maps of alien infestations. This work can be broken up neatly into three phases. There’s the planning stage, mostly characterized by crouch-walking to and fro across the map, gathering information. There’s the execution phase, in which your trio swings into action to follow through on the previously-devised plan. Then there’s the rest of the game — the bulk of the game — which is when things don’t go as anticipated.

