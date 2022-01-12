Media Blood Donor Day will give you the chance to help out with a blood shortage crisis

(WTRF) – The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm on the urgent need for blood donors.

Sharon Kesselring says the term “crisis” is something she hasn’t heard used to describe a shortage in 32 years of working in this area. She tells us that some doctors are considering withholding blood in cases they normally would not.

Thankfully, you’ll have a chance to donate on January 24th for Media Blood Donor Day. The COVID pandemic has made these drives more difficult, but officials are still setting the goal of 200 units.

But you’ll need to make an appointment before you can donate.

“With our COVID protocols at our blood drives we need to maintain social distancing for the safety of our donors and the safety of our staff. So we ask people to make appointments for any blood drive that they go to, and that includes Media Day on the 24th. We’ll be open from 11:00am to 6:00pm with lots of staff there because we’re pulling staff in from all over the region to take care of that event.” SHARON KESSELRING, American Red Cross

You can make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, you can visit http://RedCrossBlood.org or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

WTRF is a media sponsor for this event.

