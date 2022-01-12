United announces 3,000 employees test positive for COVID and cuts flights amid surge

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, the agency plans not to renew the current Conditional Sail Order, when it expires on January 15. The agency says the decision was made because of the steps the cruise industry has taken, to protect passengers and crew members and their commitment to following the current coronavirus related protocols. After January 15, the cruise lines that sail here in the U.S. will be allowed to decide if they want to follow pandemic guidelines from the CDC. The rules included requiring vaccination for a certain percentage of passengers and crew, tests before boarding for passengers and regular testing for crew as well as mask-wearing indoors unless eating or drinking.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO