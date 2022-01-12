ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPD respond to a shooting, find man with gunshot wound

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Tuesday just before 8 p.m., Owensboro Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of West 9th Street for a reported shooting.

According to police reports, a man was found at the location with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for his injuries, they say. Officials believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 .

