Cold medicine shortage: COVID surge, flu season leading to empty shelves

So, you and your children have had runny noses, a consistent cough and a sore throat for the last week. You each take a COVID test, but they all came back...negative? Lisa Ziemnik, MD, division chief of Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care, says right now, there are two top concerns for physicians: COVID-19 and Influenza A. However, a smattering of respiratory viruses currently circulating with similar symptoms are also affecting people’s health. So how can we decipher the difference and most importantly, how can we keep our children healthy?
