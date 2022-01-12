ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cold medicine shortage: COVID surge, flu season leading to empty shelves

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoppers across DFW are encountering medicine shelves that...

www.fox4news.com

kadn.com

Comparing seasonal flu and covid-19

LAFAYETTE, La. - Covid cases in the state have skyrocketed in the last few weeks thanks to the Delta and Omicron variant. Researchers say the symptoms range from congestion to sore throat and so on. Unfortunatley there is another infection resembling some of those same symptoms. At this time Influenza...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Cold and flu season add new concerns to pandemic

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Given reports of the incredibly contagious nature of the omicron variant of coronavirus, someone feeling sick might assume that's what they have. Photographer: Rick Armstrong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMJ.com

Best practices for children amid Covid surge, cold & flu season

As Covid cases surge among children, so are parents' concerns. Over the last 30-days, preliminary data coming from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) show there were 48,317 cases of Covid-19 reported amongst those under 18-years-old. But, experts, including pediatrician Dr. John Cox, say it's important for worried parents to...
KIDS
childrensdayton.org

is it covid, flu, or cold? dealing with the respiratory illnesses spreading this season

So, you and your children have had runny noses, a consistent cough and a sore throat for the last week. You each take a COVID test, but they all came back...negative? Lisa Ziemnik, MD, division chief of Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care, says right now, there are two top concerns for physicians: COVID-19 and Influenza A. However, a smattering of respiratory viruses currently circulating with similar symptoms are also affecting people’s health. So how can we decipher the difference and most importantly, how can we keep our children healthy?
DAYTON, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Texans find bare shelves in the cold medicine aisle amid omicron surge

The aisles for over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are nearly bare across Dallas Walmart, Target, CVS and Sam's Club locations, The Dallas Morning News reported Jan. 10. 1. Reporters with the publication spot-checked eight of the retail locations on Jan. 10, finding low stocked or bare shelves in the medicine aisle for products such as cough drops, Mucinex and NyQuil.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Many Drug Store Cough And Cold Remedy Aisles Left Bare During Latest COVID-19 Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health experts say the COVID-19 omicron variant surge is still weeks away from peaking– and that’s creating a huge demand for everything from testing kits to over-the-counter medicines to help manage the symptoms. “They had a cough, and it wouldn’t go away,” said Lisa Jimenez while waiting to get her two daughters tested at a testing site in Mesquite. “They tested for strep, it was positive.” After all, there’s still so much of everything else going around. So much so that those looking to soothe cold, flu, allergy, even mild COVID-19 symptoms, are finding drug store shelves in the cough...
MESQUITE, TX
WISN

Empty store shelves return as COVID-19 cases surge

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Anyone who has been to the grocery store lately, has seen the effect the COVID-19 surge from omicron is having in the aisles. Retailers said they're doing what they've done throughout the pandemic: adapt. With absenteeism from COVID-19 affecting not only the stores at the end...
WAUWATOSA, WI
Washington Post

Empty shelves, fewer babies: How the pandemic is leading to less

A lot of people have been getting “March 2020 vibes” at the grocery store lately: Empty shelves, basic necessities missing and big price increases on certain foods. Reporter Laura Reiley explains there are several factors at play, including the omicron surge, supply chain woes and winter weather. “Uncertainty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

See empty shelves at the grocery store? Blame it on the worker shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the pandemic continues, some nervous shoppers worry when they can’t find what they want at the store. But food distributors said there’s no shortage of food and that it’s likely due to a shortage of workers. “The shortages you’re seeing in the shelves...
HAWAII STATE
CBS LA

Not Again: Shoppers Looking For Milk, Bread And Other Grocery Staples Finding Empty Store Shelves

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School closures and remote learning have returned, along with long lines for COVID testing, so it was just a matter of time before another specter of the early pandemic made a comeback – empty store shelves. Across the country, shoppers are taking to social media to report they are having trouble finding milk, bread, meat and other grocery staples. There have been no reports, however, of toilet paper shortages. Anyone else notice their local grocery store shelves are near empty? — Soyourelikethatthrpst (@soyourelikethat) January 10, 2022 Unlike the panic buying of 2020, experts say there are a number of factors...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

