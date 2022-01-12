ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Chips in assist in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kurashev added an assist and a hit in a 4-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Take Third Straight with 3-2 OT Win Over Montreal

The Blackhawks are rolling, winners of three straight after a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at the United Center. Dominik Kubalik (6) and Patrick Kane (13) each snapped multi-game goal droughts in regulation for the Blackhawks and Philipp Kurashev netted the game winner in overtime -- a play that was reviewed twice for different elements of the play -- as Chicago pulled out a third consecutive victory over the last five days. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 stops in his fifth straight start.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Kurashev
927thevan.com

Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings as Vice President of Hockey Operations. General Manager Steve Yzerman announced the hiring of his former teammate yesterday. Lidstrom spent his entire 20-year NHL career with Detroit and won four Stanley Cup championships with the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch fall to Comets in OT

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Crunch held three different leads but allowed a late game-tying goal in the third period and eventually fell in overtime. Despite the loss, the Crunch earn a point and move to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Manages assist in win

Galchenyuk provided an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Galchenyuk had the secondary assist on Ryan Dzingel's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Galchenyuk was solid with 12 points in 26 outings with the Maple Leafs last season, but that scoring pace hasn't followed him to Arizona in his second stint with the Coyotes. The forward has four helpers, 27 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-6 rating through 16 contests this season.
NHL
Rapid City Journal

Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy