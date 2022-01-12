ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Nets pair in win

 3 days ago

DeBrincat scored twice in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on...

Alex DeBrincat Is an NHL All-Star for the First Time!

For the first time in his career, Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has been named an NHL All-Star!. Announced on SportsCenter tonight, DeBrincat, along with the rest of the NHL All-Stars from this season were announced for the upcoming NHL All-Star weekend in Las Vegas, happening February 4-5. DeBrincat leads...
Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings as Vice President of Hockey Operations. General Manager Steve Yzerman announced the hiring of his former teammate yesterday. Lidstrom spent his entire 20-year NHL career with Detroit and won four Stanley Cup championships with the...
Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.
Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
Senators' Alex Formenton: Dishes pair of helpers

Formenton registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames. Formenton and linemates Nick Paul and Connor Brown each had multi-point efforts Thursday. The 22-year-old Formenton assisted on both of Paul's first-period tallies. Since the start of December, Formenton has four goals and five assists in 11 outings. The second-round pick from 2017 is up to 12 points, 50 shots, 35 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 27 contests. Maintaining a top-four role will be key for him to keep contributing regularly on offense.
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Collects pair of helpers

Iafallo notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins. Iafallo set up both of Anze Kopitar's tallies in the contest. The 28-year-old Iafallo missed two games while he was in the COVID-19 protocols, but he's returned to a top-line role in the last two contests. The New York native has racked up 22 points, 102 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 35 outings this year, and he can probably help managers in most fantasy formats.
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Manages assist in win

Galchenyuk provided an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Galchenyuk had the secondary assist on Ryan Dzingel's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Galchenyuk was solid with 12 points in 26 outings with the Maple Leafs last season, but that scoring pace hasn't followed him to Arizona in his second stint with the Coyotes. The forward has four helpers, 27 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-6 rating through 16 contests this season.
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Nets winning tally in overtime

Kurashev scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens. Kurashev's goal at 2:24 of overtime was reviewed twice -- once to determine if the puck went in before the net was dislodged, and a second time to verify the play was onside. It was a close call, but the goal stood as his third of the season. The Swiss winger has looked solid with two goals and two assists through seven games in January. He's up to 11 points, 50 shots and a minus-5 rating in 31 contests overall.
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Tallies in overtime win

Kubalik scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens. Kubalik opened the scoring at 7:42 of the first period, ending his six-game point drought. The winger has had an inconsistent season overall, picking up seven goals and six assists in 37 appearances. Despite the shaky scoring numbers, he's added 79 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-13 rating while playing in a middle-six role.
Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
