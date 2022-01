The Vikings haven't made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2008-2009, when Brad Childress was coach and Adrian Peterson and Percy Harvin were starring for the team. The pairing of coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, which began in 2014, kept Minnesota from bottoming out, as the club never finished with fewer than seven wins. But postseason success was hard to come by, with just two playoff wins in eight years. Now, Zimmer and Spielman are out. The reset button has been pushed.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO