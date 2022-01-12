ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BONNAROO IS BACK! Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks to headline 2022 music fest

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks will headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which is set to return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and weather.

The lineup for the June 16-19 festival in Manchester, Tennessee, was released Tuesday and also includes The Chicks, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Flume and Illenium.

Bandwagon Tour: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town set for cross-country concerts

Last year’s festival was set to go on with extra COVID-19 precautions in place for fans, but heavy rains from Hurricane Ida left the grounds unsafe for driving or camping.

The festival takes place on a former farm in rural Tennessee about an hour southeast of Nashville. Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon.

The 2020 festival was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Other artists on the lineup include Bleachers, Lord Huron, Disclosure, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, Porter Robinson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Herbie Hancock.

A season of joy — and caution — kicks off in New Orleans

The full lineup can be found on the Bonnaroo website . Tickets go on sale on January 13 and range in price from $320 to $4,500 for special packages. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

