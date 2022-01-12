ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Maryland, Northwestern look to stop losing streaks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOpQ7_0djD102Z00

Either Maryland or Northwestern will snap a three-game losing streak when the teams meet Wednesday night in Evanston, Ill.

Both programs are struggling in Big Ten Conference action — a combined 1-7 — and starving for a win that could set them on a better path.

“I feel like we’re close to turning the corner,” Terrapins interim coach Danny Manning said after Maryland (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) saw its comeback attempt fall short in a 70-69 home loss to then-No. 23 Wisconsin on Sunday.

The Badgers led by 21 points early in the game, but Eric Ayala and the Terrapins did not pack it in. Two straight 3-pointers by Eric Ayala put Maryland ahead 36-35 with 15:27 to play. In the final seconds, he hit another trey that put a scare into the Badgers and cut their lead to one.

Ayala led five Maryland scorers in double figures with 19 points, adding five rebounds. But when it was said and done, the Terrapins remained one of two Big Ten teams without a conference win.

“You spend so much energy when you’re down to get back into the ballgame,” Manning said. “We got into the bonus first in the second half, and I’d like for us to continue to put pressure on them by getting to the free-throw line. They shot more free throws than us, and we’d like to shoot more free throws than our opponents, especially when we get into the bonus early or before the other team.”

Northwestern (8-5, 1-3) earned its only Big Ten win thus far by beating host Maryland 67-61 on Dec. 5. However, the Wildcats opened 2022 with single-digit conference losses to Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. Two of those foes were ranked.

In a 95-87 loss to the then-13th-ranked Buckeyes on Sunday, Northwestern shot the ball well — 47.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep. Ty Berry led the way with 23 points, and Pete Nance and Chase Audige each scored 20. However, Ohio State star E.J. Liddell netted 17 points in the first five minutes and wound up with 34.

“The first five minutes of the game really told a story,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “I was very displeased with our defense early in the game.”

Nance leads Northwestern at 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Ayala is tops for Maryland with 15.5 points per game, while Donta Scott is hauling in 7.0 rebounds per game to go with an 11.6 scoring average.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Jameson Williams receives good news after knee injury in CFP title game

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
BamaCentral

Breaking Down Alabama's Transfer Announcements And What They Mean Moving Forward

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a busy first day of the offseason for Alabama as it saw five scholarship players enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. Quarterback Paul Tyson, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, offensive lineman Tommy Brown and linebackers Drew Sanders and King Mwikuta all appear to be moving on to new programs while other Crimson Tide players are expected to enter the portal in the coming days.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Evanston, IL
College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Maryland Sports
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
Person
Pete Nance
Person
Danny Manning
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky 2022 recruit says he won't enroll in Lexington, will play elsewhere

Zahquan Frazier is not planning to play at Kentucky after all, as the JUCO transfer shared on social media that he has other plans. “I will not be enrolling at kentucky .. I will be attending another university. #GodsPlan,” Frazier tweeted. His departure leaves the Kentucky class with cornerback commits Alex Afari and Andre Stewart in the class.
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern#Badgers#Wildcats#Ohio State#Then 13th#Buckeyes
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

Beltway Basketball Beat: Georgetown ‘on notice’ while the unbeatens are no more

The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers that finished the season 32-0 as the last team to finish the men’s college basketball season unbeaten can rest easy a lot earlier this year. Last April, Gonzaga didn’t lose until the National Championship game to Baylor, while this year, No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 USC were the final two unbeaten teams to stumble Tuesday night. There are no more winless teams, although there are a few local teams that are winless in conference play.
GEORGETOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy