Fox Sports Extends Deal With Twitter For FIFA World Cup Through 2023

Sports streaming service DAZN is on the cusp of an estimated $800 million deal to acquire Britain’s BT Sport, which would give it rights to the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, according to four sources familiar with the matter (via Reuters). Negotiations for the deal became public last fall, but the deal is expected to conclude as soon as this month — though it could still fall apart at any moment, the sources said. Contacted by Variety, DAZN declined to comment on the matter. DAZN now has over 11 million subscribers, according to Reuters, while BT Sports has around...

