Labor Department: More Americans working from home as COVID cases spike nationwide

As we begin a new year — which is a midterm election year — a new poll finds that Americans are less focused on the government dealing with Covid and more on it addressing inflation than they were a year ago. In the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, just 37 percent named the pandemic as one of their top five priorities for the government to work on in 2022, compared to 53 percent who said it was a year ago at the same time. There were 68 percent who said the economy is one of their top five priorities for the government, about the same percentage as the same time last year, however, specific mentions of inflation were up significantly, to 14 percent now compared with less than one percent last year. Similarly, 24 percent name the cost of living as a needed government priority, double the 12 percent who named it last year. Higher percentages of people cited other issues as needing action than at the same time last year, including immigration among Republicans and gun control among Democrats. AP noted the poll was taken in early December, when concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant were rising, but before it caused the record cases being seen now. However, it said that in recent follow-ups, many said that didn’t change their views. (Associated Press)

