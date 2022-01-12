ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Labor Department: More Americans working from home as COVID cases spike nationwide

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labor Department says America's return to the office appears...

connecticut.news12.com

koamnewsnow.com

Nursing homes see spike in COVID cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nursing homes see spike in new COVID cases due to omicron surge in the general community. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released a report about nursing homes experiencing an alarming spike in COVID cases. The data shows COVID cases in...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

The great American sickout: Omicron is causing "hellacious" worker shortages

A record spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant is causing a nationwide worker "sickout," disrupting businesses ranging from grocery stores to airlines. The past few weeks have been "hellacious," Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian said in a Thursday conference call with analysts and reporters. The executive said 8,000 employees have contracted COVID-19 in the last four weeks alone — about 10% of the carrier's workforce — a toll that contributed to more than 2,200 cancelled flights since December 24.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo area's COVID-19 case spike continues with nearly 700 more new cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Another nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases and a net active case increase of 540 were reported by local health officials on Thursday. According to the Amarillo Public Health Department's COVID-19 Report Card, there are now 6,484 active coronavirus cases in Potter and Randall counties. In...
AMARILLO, TX
wmar2news

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, Labor Department says

WASHINGTON — A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year's coronavirus recession. According to CNBC, the number of resignations represented a 9% increase from October. The previous...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Labor Department vows to protect workers from Covid after Supreme Court blocks business vaccine mandate

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden's vaccine and testing rules for businesses, but also said the federal government can implement Covid-related safety measures in high-risk workplaces. Unions are calling for the Labor Department to implement improved ventilation, physical distancing and masking in workplaces. Some states and cities have their own...
LABOR ISSUES
WTAX

Americans’ less focused on gov’t working on Covid in 2022, more on inflation

As we begin a new year — which is a midterm election year — a new poll finds that Americans are less focused on the government dealing with Covid and more on it addressing inflation than they were a year ago. In the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, just 37 percent named the pandemic as one of their top five priorities for the government to work on in 2022, compared to 53 percent who said it was a year ago at the same time. There were 68 percent who said the economy is one of their top five priorities for the government, about the same percentage as the same time last year, however, specific mentions of inflation were up significantly, to 14 percent now compared with less than one percent last year. Similarly, 24 percent name the cost of living as a needed government priority, double the 12 percent who named it last year. Higher percentages of people cited other issues as needing action than at the same time last year, including immigration among Republicans and gun control among Democrats. AP noted the poll was taken in early December, when concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant were rising, but before it caused the record cases being seen now. However, it said that in recent follow-ups, many said that didn’t change their views. (Associated Press)
IMMIGRATION
cbslocal.com

Chicago Health Department Working To Secure More COVID Rapid Tests

CHICAGO (CBS) — A supply chain shortage is making it extremely hard to get a rapid COVID test in Chicago right now. But the city’s top doctor said she’s confident more tests will be available soon. Until then?. “If you’ve got the means, I would go ahead...
CHICAGO, IL
WMDT.com

National study finds spike in infections, drop in deaths from covid in nursing homes from omicron compared to previous surge

UNITED STATES – Nursing homes across the country are back to experiencing spikes of COVID cases among their patients. Those higher case numbers mean once again nursing homes across the country are seeing an increase in deaths, according to a new report released by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The study found through the month of December the amount of COVID cases in homes rose from around 5,000 to just over 30,000 cases nationally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mount Airy News

Cases counts spiking nationwide post-holidays

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in North Carolina ranged from 1,105 on November 28 to 2,258 on December 29. “As new variants emerge and COVID continues to circulate, getting vaccinated and then boosted is the best way to protect yourself and get us out of this pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Vaccines and boosters are widely available, and you can make an appointment today to give yourself this protection and more peace of mind.”
SURRY COUNTY, NC
KFDA

COVID-19 cases spike and at-home tests are difficult to find

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Randall counties COVID-19 cases continue to spike this month. Today we have the latest information from local healthcare professionals on what this spike means for you and your family. Right now, there are 59,737 total cases according to today’s COVID-19 report card. The...
AMARILLO, TX
Cecil Whig

Nationwide COVID-19 test shortage and case spike impacts Cecil County

ELKTON — A testing shortage has gripped much of the country, as a holiday spike in COVID-19 cases caused demand for tests to explode. The impact has been felt locally, with Cecil County Public Schools ceasing COVID-19 testing for students until they gain more supplies, and the Cecil County Health Department experiencing a shortage of at-home PCR tests before New Year’s. The health department has said demand for testing has been increasing since mid-November, alongside an increase in the case rate. The United States experienced...
CECIL COUNTY, MD

