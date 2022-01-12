ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC small business encounters angry, violent anti-mask customer

By John Franchi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoHYB_0djCzzOf00

SALT LAKE CITY — A locally-owned business says its employees were berated by a man who refused to comply with a Salt Lake County health order requiring the use of face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 .

The incident happened at Smoke Break Hookah Outlet in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon.

Mary Palmer was working behind the counter when the customer walked in without a mask.

“I told him, ‘Hey, if you don't have a mask you can put on, I’ve got them by the door,’” Palmer said.

Palmer said instead of putting on a face covering provided by the store, the customer directed insults at her.

Co-workers came to her defense and the confrontation escalated.

“He took a swing at my co-worker,” Palmer described. “I don’t know if he was trying to hit his body or just his hand with the phone in it. He ended up hitting his hand and sent his phone flying.”

At that point, the man left the store.

“He admitted he was arguing for nothing,” Palmer said.

She wants people to know the strain store workers have endured since the pandemic began.

“We’re not trying to inconvenience anyone,” she said. “We are just trying to keep people safe, do our jobs and keep our doors open.”

READ: Salt Lake County Council to schedule special meeting on mask mandate

Palmer said she hopes situations like this don’t become the norm as the store tries to safely navigate an ever-changing landscape with the threat of the virus.

“The golden rule — the thing we learned in kindergarten — just treat others like you want to be treated,” she said.

The store owner called the non-emergency line of Salt Lake City Police and plans to file a report.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake County, UT
Business
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Local
Utah Business
Local
Utah Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
Salt Lake County, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Break Hookah Outlet#Salt Lake County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX 13 News

Even with a pandemic, downtown SLC still needs office towers

Even in a pandemic, downtown Salt Lake City is seeing signs of demand for office space. The Downtown Alliance, a booster group for Salt Lake City's central business district, said that office occupancy rates are now at 51% from 2019 (when it was considered 100% occupied with an estimated 58,000 workers downtown). That means roughly 29,000 people are back working downtown as of 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy