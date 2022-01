Seasoned senior executive to build on previous successes at large multinational corporations including IBM, Ericsson and Sprint. Evergent, the customer journey management innovator providing flexible monetization tools for direct-to-consumer and B2B businesses, today announced the appointment of Karen Freitag as chief revenue officer. In her new role, Freitag will lead global growth efforts and establish new partnerships in the media, entertainment and telecommunications industries. With extensive experience in sales and marketing at multinational corporations such as IBM, Ericsson, and Sprint, Freitag has successfully facilitated top- and bottom-line growth through data-driven decision-making and transparent leadership.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO