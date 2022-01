Tim Lawes, senior manager for solutions consulting at Symphony SummitAI, provides four key lessons for overhauling IT management using enterprise AI. Investment guru Warren Buffet once said, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” It’s a concept that can easily be spun to apply to information technology these days. Business leaders tend to take IT service management and asset management for granted. But when the crisis inevitably does occur – think lockdowns and remote work, electrical grid outages and ransomware attacks – companies will quickly know whether their IT departments were ready or not.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO