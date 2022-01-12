ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Systique Plans to Ramp Up Hiring in India

By Ray Sharma
Cover picture for the articleGlobal software solutions and engineering services provider, Hughes Systique Corporation (HSC) has announced its plans to ramp up hiring by an additional 40% of the existing workforce across engineering verticals and grades, by the end of 2022. The 400+ new employees will be based out of HSC’s India R&D...

