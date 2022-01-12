Hughes Systique Plans to Ramp Up Hiring in India

Nepal's Ncell Axiata recently announced that it has joined hands with Rakuten Viber to offer a special Data Pack with Viber Messaging as an add-on. These latest data packages by Ncell are available to subscribers across four top-performing data plans—Hero Packs, Nonstop YouTube, Triple Majja, and SMS Packs. The packages are available as an optional add-on to the user’s pre-existing prepaid and postpaid data package - with no additional charge. With this new offer, Ncell subscribers can now get access to additional Viber volume to enjoy features such as Viber messaging and fun stickers on Viber’s messaging platform that offer enhanced security to preserve user data privacy.

