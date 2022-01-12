ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Amid ‘critical’ blood shortage, Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets if you donate blood

By Kristine de Leon
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZW6aP_0djCzV6z00

Amid a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross on Tuesday announced anyone who donates blood during January would have a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The organization said in a news release that it currently has a “dangerously low blood supply” that has impacted the amount of blood transfusions hospitals can administer.

The Red Cross said pandemic has played a role in the shortage — causing a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood and a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

The organization also noted that a recent onslaught of winter weather around the United States is contributing to the shortage.

According to the organization, it has less than a one-day supply of critical blood types, such as Type O, and that nearly one-quarter of hospital blood supply needs are not being met.

To encourage donors, anyone who donates during the month of January will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Other prizes in the drawing include entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations — from Feb. 11 to 14 —  and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Donors will also be automatically entered to win a “Big Game at Home” home-theater package and a $500 e-gift card for game-day food.

Appointments are available on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

I.E. hospitals also facing blood shortages amid nationwide crisis

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, declaring the first nationwide crisis earlier this week. That shortage is felt being around the U.S., including hospitals in the Inland Empire, several of which are currently operating at around 50% of their normal levels. Click here for more […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Baby hospitalized with skull fracture prompts arrest of 2 Rancho Cucamonga day care workers, search for more victims

Authorities are searching for more possible victims of two Rancho Cucamonga day care workers arrested on suspicion of child abuse. Authorities investigated Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, after being notified of child abuse allegations on Sept. 4, 2021, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Investigators say […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Donate Blood#American Football#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
mynews13.com

American Red Cross makes plea for donors amid nationwide blood shortage

MASS. - The American Red Cross is sending a plea out to donors nationwide, as its blood supply reaches its lowest level in 10 years. According to the organization, the dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Jeff Hall,...
CHARITIES
gbnewsnetwork.com

American Red Cross in Desperate Need of Blood Donations

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
GREEN BAY, WI
WCNC

Red Cross has a serious blood shortage and you can help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States is facing yet another crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the first time ever, the American Red Cross has made a startling declaration. The Red Cross declared a national blood crisis Tuesday. The organization said blood donations had fallen by as much...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mycouriertribune.com

Donating blood could earn you trip to Super Bowl

The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering this month, during National Blood Donor Month, to invite football fans and blood donors to join their lifesaving team. The contest comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in donor turnout, staffing shortages and cancelation of blood drives, leading to what the Red Cross reports as the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply.
NFL
fox29.com

Red Cross declares first ever 'blood crisis' amid unprecedented shortage

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit said in a statement this week that U.S. blood centers in recent weeks have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
x1071.com

Red Cross hosting local blood drives amid critically low blood supply

MADISON, Wis. — The Red Cross and health care providers throughout the country are dealing with a historically low blood supply, potentially putting patients who need a blood transfusion at risk. On Monday, Red Cross officials said the group was facing a nationwide blood crisis, the worst blood shortage...
MADISON, WI
CBS Philly

‘We’re In A Dire Strait’: American Red Cross Facing ‘Most Critical’ Blood Shortage In Over Decade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donated blood can save a life, but it is in dangerously short supply nationwide. The American Red Cross is calling on people to donate. “We’re in a dire strait in terms of our blood inventory,” said Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer with the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Perhaps the most critical shortage we have experienced in over a decade.” The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis. Dangerously low blood supply levels are threatening patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions. “We’re putting doctors in a position where they have to make the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTLA

House in dire need of repair sells for $2 million in San Francisco

A decaying, 122-year-old Victorian marketed as “the worst house on the best block” of San Francisco has sold for nearly $2 million — an eye-catching price that the realtor said was the outcome of overbidding in an auction. A developer’s $1.97 million cash offer for the 2,158-square-foot (200-square-meter) property in the Noe Valley neighborhood was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Sheriff’s Department recruit loses gun near jail

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruit’s gun has gone missing in Castaic, authorities confirmed Thursday. The recruit “misplaced a firearm in the area of Pitchess Detention Center,” the department said in a statement. A search of the area Thursday was unsuccessful, said Deputy Alejandra Parra, a department spokeswoman. “At this time, there is no […]
CASTAIC, CA
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy