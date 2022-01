AUSTIN, Texas — The national blood supply is so low as the COVID-19 pandemic continues that the American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis. The Red Cross said Tuesday that it's seen a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began. The decline coincided with the emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19 followed by the omicron variant now. Donor turnout is down, blood drives have been canceled and there have been staffing shortages, the organization said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO