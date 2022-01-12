'Surgery was a success!' says Quandre Diggs

Diggs suffered the injury during the Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, as Seattle concluded the regular season 7-10 and as the only NFC West team not to make the playoffs. The former sixth-round pick played in every contest this season for the second straight year and fifth time in seven tries to begin his career.
The Seattle Seahawks best defensive player this year may have been Quandre Diggs. Even with his recent injury, Seattle needs to re-sign him this offseason. Diggs is an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 NFL season ends. There are several reasons Seattle needs to bring Diggs back. Let’s start with...
Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have a relationship that progressed very quickly, but there has been some speculation recently that the engaged couple may have split. Those rumors are apparently unfounded. Rodgers turned 38 on Dec. 2, and he was spotted out celebrating without Woodley. The two obviously lead...
The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
Jalen Ramsey doesn't play inside, but he is a Rams insider. The Rams lured Eric Weddle out of retirement on Wednesday, surprisingly signing the safety to a one-year deal to help reinforce the back-end as the Rams gear up for the Cardinals on Monday night. The move reunites Weddle with secondary-mate Ramsey, who was pretty thrilled about the move.
For most of the last decade the Seahawks have gotten the more challenging end of the NFL’s system of parity-by-scheduling. Next season they get what is designed to be the easier end. After its first losing season since 2011, a first-to-worst year in the NFC West, Seattle’s opponents for...
Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has said virtually nothing in public about his ongoing legal cases involving allegations of sexual assault. But now, via his agent David Mulugheta, we get an impression of where Watson's thinking is the proceedings slowly continue to play out. "Super confident.''. The Texans quarterback, and...
The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
TV coverage doesn’t do Colts quarterback Carson Wentz justice. We watched the Colts play the 2-14 Jaguars on TV through a series of closeups too tight to see the entire play. As a result, we are left to wonder if the offense fails because of the offensive line, Jaguars defensive excellence, receivers inability to get clearance, or bad scheme.
When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
The Carson Wentz trade has worked out pretty well for the Eagles. The Indianapolis Colts ... not so much. The Eagles got themselves a 2022 first-round pick out of it, and a 2021 third-round pick they used to move up to select DeVonta Smith. The Colts, a virtual lock for...
