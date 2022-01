The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering this month, during National Blood Donor Month, to invite football fans and blood donors to join their lifesaving team. The contest comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in donor turnout, staffing shortages and cancelation of blood drives, leading to what the Red Cross reports as the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO