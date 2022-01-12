Man, woman found dead inside SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman were found dead inside a Southeast Portland residence Tuesday afternoon in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

When officers did a welfare check on a woman in the 2100 block of SE 103rd, near Cherry Park Elementary, around 2:40 p.m., they heard what sounded like a gunshot from another part of the property, police said. Officers went inside and found the woman dead.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place and specialty teams were called to the scene. But officers learned the shot they heard was a man shooting himself. He was also dead when he was found by officers.

The house was searched. No one else was found and the neighborhood alert was lifted, authorities said.

The names of the deceased have not been released. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death of both people.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Joe Corona at 503.823.0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503.823.1040.

