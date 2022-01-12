ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, woman found dead inside SE Portland home

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman were found dead inside a Southeast Portland residence Tuesday afternoon in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

When officers did a welfare check on a woman in the 2100 block of SE 103rd, near Cherry Park Elementary, around 2:40 p.m., they heard what sounded like a gunshot from another part of the property, police said. Officers went inside and found the woman dead.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place and specialty teams were called to the scene. But officers learned the shot they heard was a man shooting himself. He was also dead when he was found by officers.

The house was searched. No one else was found and the neighborhood alert was lifted, authorities said.

The names of the deceased have not been released. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death of both people.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Joe Corona at 503.823.0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503.823.1040.

Comments / 13

Ron Griffin
3d ago

I just want to know when news break is going to come up with a happy story instead of all the bad God rest their souls both of them but really nothing but negativity let's read about something that's positive

Dave Schleiger
2d ago

Portland needs a new direction and leadership is never going to do it .What could be done is organizing watch dog groups to monitor every move Wheeler and the city council makes , another for that excuse of a DA Schmidt every case he dismissed , everyone he lost ,every plea deal he made .Arm the voters with some truth and we will finally get the change we so desperately need.

Vicky James
2d ago

Everything that gets reported is designed to keep us angry and hating. could you imagine what we could do if we were all united and working to solve real issues in this city!

