Neal Brown and the Mountaineers made a huge splash on Monday with the hiring of Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Folks who followed college football in the mid-2000s will recognize Harrell as the preeminent quarterback of the Mike Leach era at Texas Tech, and more notably as the guy who threw the pass to Michael Crabtree to beat Texas in 2008. However, he's also had his share of success as an offensive coordinator, first turning around the North Texas Mean Green before more recently transforming USC's passing attack into the best in the Pac 12. All told he's arguably the highest profile assistant that we've ever hired and his announcement has sparked a ton of excitement around a unit that was completely bereft of it. So what exactly can we expect with him at the helm? Let's dig in.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO