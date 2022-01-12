Doctor on COVID response team says tests will stay important after Omicron

A senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 response team tells News 12 that access to testing will remain important even following the Omicron wave.

"There will still be tests around, we hope there are many different kinds of tests available, we've planned for that," says Dr. Tom Inglesby.

He says that the intensity could go away, but the use of tests will be important.

News 12 will have a full interview with Inglesby Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the New Normal.