Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada kick-off Cookie sales with new brownie-inspired cookie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the perfect way to chase away those post-holiday blues.

On Tuesday, January, 11, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada kicked off the 2022 cookie season with a new brownie-inspired cookie.

The new tasty treats are called Adventurefuls and are described as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.



Courtesy: Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada



The familiar lineup of classic cookies is also available for purchase and includes Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.

After Tuesday, Jan. 18, you can text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 18 consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies on l ine from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.

This season, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines.

