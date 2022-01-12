ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Williams leads Hamilton West past Hopewell Valley in OT - Boys basketball recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maurice Williams had 19 points foe Hamilton West as it warded off Hopewell Valley, 44-41 in Trenton. Ellis Jeremy pulled down 11 boards for...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

Brendan O'reilly
#Boys Basketball#Hopewell Valley
