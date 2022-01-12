ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7th grade students present to architects at Buckhannon Upshur Middle School

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon Upshur Middle School’s (BUMS) 7th-grade class worked for two months on presentations for what they thought their new high school should include.

These are a part of the Project Based Learning (PBL) initiatives at BUMS. The projects encourage group work and hands-on learning.

Students were grouped based on their career interests. Each project was different, ranging from auto mechanics to forestry, and even cosmetology, yet all revolved around sustainability.

Each presentation included blueprints, a budget and a plan for the sustainability it would provide for the environment. There were 20 groups and each had five minutes to present.

The goal for this PBL experience is to get students thinking about what they want to do for a career once they graduate high school.

Students in the 7th grade class at Buckhannon Upshur Middle School would be the first graduating class of the potentially new high school.

