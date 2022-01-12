ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama vs. No. 4 Auburn

By Blake Byler
 3 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Iron Bowl of Basketball returns as the Auburn Tigers (14-1, 3-0 SEC) sporting a new top-five ranking enter Coleman Coliseum to take on No. 24 Alabama (11-4, 2-1 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT.

Auburn is riding an eleven-game win streak, with its lone loss of the season coming back in November against UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Alabama is looking to bounce back from a tough road loss against Missouri on Saturday.

Since head coach Nate Oats arrived at Alabama, the Crimson Tide is 3-1 in the series. This is the first matchup with both teams ranked in the AP top-25 since 1987.

Pregame

  • Alabama's student section has filled an hour before tipoff, and has booed every Auburn player that has entered the arena.
  • Alabama F James Rojas is warming up. Rojas tore his ACL in June and has not played this season.
  • Alabama will use it's typical starting lineup: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako.

Second Half

  • 19:49 - Ellis opens the half with a huge three. Auburn leads 40-38.
  • 18:03 - One free throw from Ellis makes the score 45-41 Auburn's way. Kessler now has three fouls for Auburn.
  • 16:33 - Quinerly hits two free throws. Auburn leads 49-45.
  • 14:48 - Auburn hits a deep three to extend the lead to 57-47.
First half stats

First Half

  • 19:30 - Auburn scores inside for the first basket of the game, but Gary immediately answers to tie the game at 2.
  • 17:56 - Auburn's Jabari Smith draws two quick fouls on Gary. Auburn leads 5-4.
  • 16:58 - Ellis draws the second foul on Auburn's Walker Kessler. The game is tied 8-8.
  • 13:53 - Darius Miles nails a corner three to give Alabama a 13-12 lead.
  • 11:17 - Auburn takes a turnover coast to coast to take a 16-15 lead.
  • 10:55 - Alabama responds with a three from Gurley. Alabama leads 18-16.
  • 9:23 - A tip-in from Gary helps Alabama retake the lead, 20-18.
  • Juwan Gary has picked up his third foul.
  • 8:48 - A 5-0 run from Smith alone gives Auburn a 23-20 lead.
  • 6:10 - Auburn has built a 27-23 lead after a few Alabama turnovers.
  • 4:00 - A three from Auburn makes the score 32-25 in favor of the Tigers.
  • 3:39 - An and-one from JD Davison cuts Auburn's lead to 34-28.
  • 2:39 - Quinerly hits his first three of the game. Auburn leads 36-31.
  • 0:33 - Gurley finishes inside. Auburn leads 38-35.
  • HALF - Auburn leads 40-35 at halftime. Noah Gurley leads Alabama with seven points.

BamaCentral

