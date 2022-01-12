Kingsport school employees to get paid COVID-19 sick leave

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools employees will get paid sick leave if they test positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday night, Board of Education members voted unanimously to grant up to five days of paid leave to employees who miss work after testing positive for the virus.

Employees will be required to prove they have tested positive with a PCR or antigen test or a COVID-19 home test or they will have to show a healthcare provider’s note with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The just-approved policy gets specific when it comes to the home test. It reads, “To meet the Tennessee Department of Health home test requirements, the employee will need to submit a picture of the type of home test used, a picture of the COVID test result along with the date test performed, name, gender and date of birth listed on the home test positive result. In addition, the employee will need to submit a telephone number and address along with test results.”

Board minutes indicate the policy will be retroactively effective from Jan. 1. Employees who work on a 10-month calendar will be eligible for paid COVID leave through May 19. Those who work more than 10-month will be eligible through June 30 or the end of their work year.

