ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport school employees to get paid COVID-19 sick leave

By Josh Smith
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3J55_0djCrYTU00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools employees will get paid sick leave if they test positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday night, Board of Education members voted unanimously to grant up to five days of paid leave to employees who miss work after testing positive for the virus.

Back Yard Burgers coming to Kingsport

Employees will be required to prove they have tested positive with a PCR or antigen test or a COVID-19 home test or they will have to show a healthcare provider’s note with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The just-approved policy gets specific when it comes to the home test. It reads, “To meet the Tennessee Department of Health home test requirements, the employee will need to submit a picture of the type of home test used, a picture of the COVID test result along with the date test performed, name, gender and date of birth listed on the home test positive result. In addition, the employee will need to submit a telephone number and address along with test results.”

Daily Deals: Which local restaurants have deals today?

Board minutes indicate the policy will be retroactively effective from Jan. 1. Employees who work on a 10-month calendar will be eligible for paid COVID leave through May 19. Those who work more than 10-month will be eligible through June 30 or the end of their work year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Johnson City Schools increases substitute teacher pay rates

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Education on Friday voted unanimously to increase substitute teacher pay rates throughout the school system. Beginning on Jan. 21, substitute pay for retired teachers will increase to $110 daily, and all other substitutes will see $80 daily — up from $100 and $70 daily, respectively. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU radiology grad speaks on breaking barriers as a teen mom

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Overcoming adversity against tough odds, one woman is hoping to advocate for a small sliver of the population – mothers who become pregnant as teenagers. “Did you know that less than 2% of teen moms obtain a bachelor’s degree by the age of 30? In May, at age 23, I will […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health reports another child hospitalized due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Thursday revealed there are two pediatric patients fighting the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Data also showed a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad facilities across its 21-county service area, with 294 patients housed for novel coronavirus treatment. Seventy patients remain in Ballad’s intensive care units, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Kingsport, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
Kingsport, TN
Health
WJHL

Johnson City, Washington County school boards talk funding priorities ahead of statewide restructuring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released a draft Tuesday for how his administration wants to overhaul the state’s complicated school funding formula, calling it a ‘student-based’ formula. At this time, much is still unknown about how the funding will be restructured or the cost. Friday marked a rare, joint meeting between […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Paid Sick Leave#Pcr#Antigen Test#Kingsport City Schools#Board Of Education#Kingsport Employees#Covid
WJHL

Cherokee High School hosts breakfast for first responders

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cherokee High School treated first responders to a free breakfast Thursday morning. Hawkins County Schools officials said the meal was a way to say “thank you” to those who protect the community. “There’s not very many opportunities we have to thank our folks that support us behind the scenes in our […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health says it ‘must comply’ with federal vaccine mandate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health will have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate following a Supreme Court ruling Thursday. While the court rejected the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers, it will allow a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. Ballad has expressed concern about how […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Southwest VA congressman predicts significant health care job departures over vaccine mandate

Griffith expects biggest immediate impact in long-term care, home health JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Virginia Ninth District Rep. Morgan Griffith wasn’t shocked by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision essentially upholding the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for a wide swath of America’s health care workforce. But the Salem Republican, who has spoken out […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJHL

Tennessee lawmaker proposes stiffer penalties for assaulting sports officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee state lawmaker has filed a bill that would create stiffer penalties for assaulting sports officials. Rep. Brandon Ogles (R-Franklin) filed House Bill 1761 on Friday. Under Ogle’s bill, it would be a Class E felony, the least serious felony classification in Tennessee, if someone: Intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causes […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Political parties to hold primaries for school board races in Tennessee for the first time this May

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time this May, voters in Tennessee will be able to choose school board candidates in a political primary. Previously, school board candidates appeared in Tennessee general elections as independent candidates. But last year, the Tennessee General Assembly gave political parties the ability to hold primaries in school […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Aiken to return: Washington County farmer named TN deputy agriculture commissioner weeks after leaving top Farm Bureau post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County farmer Jeff Aiken said he missed his Telford cattle farm when announcing he wouldn’t seek another term after six years as Tennessee Farm Bureau president. Thursday, though, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture announced Aiken will become Tennessee’s deputy agriculture commissioner March 1. “I’ve enjoyed the few weeks that I’ve […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Believe in Bristol announce entrepreneur program, $80,000 to be awarded

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Believe in Bristol is set to kick off its seventh annual entrepreneurial program, which features a six-week training course and $80,000 in total awards for the group’s top five applicants. After partnering with multiple organizations, Believe in Bristol managed to net their highest dollar amount of grant money with the 2022 […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Toxicologist says Bristol, Va. landfill health effects not coming from benzene

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia residents received answers on what’s in the air they’re breathing near the Bristol, Virginia landfill. The City of Bristol, Tennessee released a public health assessment last month, and residents heard from the toxicologist who wrote it. One chemical brought up in that report included benzene. The Environmental […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy