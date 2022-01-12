ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickapoo pulls away from Rolla late, wins eighth straight

By Dan Lucy
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, the 10-2 seventh ranked Kickapoo Chiefs hosted 7-6 Rolla.

The Chiefs were looking for their eighth straight win.

Third quarter action, Rolla’s Ty Locklear with the three pointer it’s a four point game.

Kickapoo’s Carson Noel puts the ball on the deck and takes it to the rack, 41-33 Chiefs.

Rolla wouldn’t back down, Luke Foster down the lane, and beats the double team, we’re tied at 44.

Kickapoo would pull away in the fourth quarter, nice bounce pass from Landon Keisker to bryaden shorter for the hoop, Chiefs up by ten.

And Kickapoo goes onto win 66-55.

