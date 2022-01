A 59-year-old woman was killed after colliding with a garbage truck in Old Bridge early Wednesday morning. Old Bridge Township police say that Anastasia Arthur was exiting the parking lot of Future Pharmacy at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Route 34 around 5:30 a.m. when she pulled out into the path of a Solterra garbage truck. Police say that the truck driver was unable to stop in time, and the two vehicles collided.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO