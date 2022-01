Paul didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to additional COVID-19 testing, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul posted a double-double during Tuesday's win in Toronto with 15 points, 12 assists, two rebounds and five steals in 33 minutes. Although the entire team was able to leave Canada following the game, Paul wasn't present at practice Thursday due to COVID-19 testing. The 36-year-old will need to test negative if he hopes to play Friday against Indiana, while Cameron Payne and Elfrid Payton would see additional playing time if Paul is unavailable.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO