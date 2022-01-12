ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic says agent mistakenly ticked wrong box on Australia travel declaration

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rV89J_0djCpdrp00
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tennis star Novak Djokovic released a long statement on Wednesday, with details on why he was not in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in December and saying his agent made a mistake in filling out his Australian travel declaration.

The statement came as Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke was considering whether to cancel the world no.1 tennis player's visa ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17, amid controversy over whether he was eligible for a medical exemption from the country's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

"I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations," Djokovic said in a statement on his Instagram account.

Amid questions about his Australian Travel Declaration where he had to state whether he had travelled within 14 days of coming to Australia, he said his agent accidentally ticked the wrong box on the form.

"On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf - as I told immigration officials on my arrival - and my agent sincerely apologies for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia," Djokovic said.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'I can’t defend Novak Djokovic's choice to...', says legend

The Novak Djokovic case has not yet come to its conclusion. Although the world's number 1 won the appeal, he expects to hear about the decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke on his visa. The latter is examining the case with great attention, before issuing the final verdict on whether or not the Serb will stay in Australia.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have misled court over Covid test

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis. However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration
The Independent

Spain denies Novak Djokovic investigation over alleged Covid breach

Novak Djokovic is not being investigated by the Spanish government over a separate alleged Covid rules breach to his current difficulties with the Australian government.Reports on Wednesday suggested authorities were looking into a possible legal issue after it emerged Djokovic entered the country days after testing positive for Covid en route to Melbourne for the Australian Open.Since 20 September, citizens from Serbia are required to have a vaccine certificate or show a special exemption to enter a Spanish territory.But despite speculation surrounding Djokovic’s actions last month, Spain’s interior ministry informed Politico that they are not investigating whether the men’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Novak Djokovic is a profile in selfishness, and sports leaders are failing us all

Novak Djokovic, at least for the time being, has won his case against Australian authorities attempting to revoke the visa that would allow him to compete in the Australia Open, which begins Monday morning in Melbourne -- Sunday evening for U.S. viewers. The moment Djokovic takes the court at Rod Laver Arena, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win his 21st major title, finally, at long last, surpassing both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their exhaustive, historic major title race. He has won the past three Australian Open titles and nine overall.
MLB
AFP

Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open as deportation threat looms

Novak Djokovic drew a first-round clash against a fellow Serb in the Australian Open on Thursday, taking a step closer to his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam despite a looming decision on his deportation. The unvaccinated world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park. The 34-year-old tennis superstar was drawn to play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. But the openly vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's championship hopes were in peril as Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke pondered whether to revoke his visa for a second time and throw him out of the country.
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Australia loses its mind, cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa again

Australia has gone off the deep end when it comes to Novak Djokovic. Alex Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, announced on Friday that he has canceled Djokovic’s visa. Hawke cited 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Djokovic “on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy