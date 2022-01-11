ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

UnitedHealthcare offers discounts on laptops that reduce blue light exposure

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new addition to UnitedHealthcare's vision benefits are discounts on select laptops that reduce a user's blue light exposure, the payer announced Jan. 11. The move is an effort to address eye health by reducing blue light consumption, which could lead to eye strain....

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

TCL NXTPAPER 10s paper-like tablet offers eye protection to reduce blue light by 50%

Take care of your eyes while using a screen with the TCL NXTPAPER 10s paper-like tablet. That’s because this gadget has a display that’s very much like paper and even offers eye protection. In fact, this tablet claims to reduce blue light by 50% when compared to glossy screen tablets. Designed to combat eye strain just like its predecessors, it has a 10.1-inch IPS display with an antiglare finish. Furthermore, it also comes with a proprietary T Pen that you can use to take notes with just like a normal writing instrument. Additionally, its 8,000 mAh battery can fast charge at 18 watts. Furthermore, with a pixel resolution of 1,200 by 1,920, an aspect ratio of 14.4:9, and a ppi of 224, it provides a great viewing experience. Overall, it offers natural viewing angles as well as 64 GB of memory.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealthcare#Blue Light#Discounts#New Laptops#Dell#Digital#Americans#Unitedhealthcare Vision
Digital Trends

Multiple Microsoft Surface laptop models have amazing discounts at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface laptops are pretty great 2-in-1, and Best buy has some great surface laptop deals for you to checkout, with a minimum $150 discount. On the one hand, you have the Surface Go, which is a nice little 2-in-1 that you can carry with ease thanks to its small size. On the other hand, you have the Surface Studio, which is a bit heftier and built for more serious applications like graphic design.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung Big TV Festival: Check out the details on the offers and discounts

Consumer electronics brand Samsung has announced its 'Big TV Festival' that offers price discounts and offers on 55 inches and above QLED and UHD premium range of televisions. Customers looking at upgrading to larger screen televisions can avail special deals with assured gifts on purchase of 55-inch and above Neo QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs and UHD TVs.
ELECTRONICS
krcrtv.com

Viva Downtown offers 2022 Discount Cards with deals to 21 local businesses

REDDING, Calif. — Looking to save big this year and support local downtown businesses? Well, Viva Downtown has you covered with the return of their free 2022 Discount Cards. Blake Fisher, Viva Downtown program coordinator, said this year they have 21 businesses on the card ranging from restaurants, shops, and even local creators.
REDDING, CA
ourquadcities.com

Snowstar ski area is offering 20% discounts on Sundays this month

Snowstar in Andalusia is proud to honor and support all the members in the community who work tirelessly to protect us, educate us and keep us healthy, with special discounts starting Sunday. As a small thank-you for their service and dedication, they’re hosting Appreciation Days every Sunday throughout January. All...
ANDALUSIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Best smart home devices for Alexa: Amazon’s Kasa sale has crazy deals

[lasso ref=”kasa-smart-plug-mini-15a-smart-home-wi-fi-outlet-works-with-alexa-google-home-ifttt-no-hub-required-ul-certified-2-4g-wifi-only-4-packep10p4-white” id=”5977001″ badge=”#1 Best-Seller!” title=”Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa (4-Pack)” link_id=”414280″] There are so many fantastic smart home deals on Amazon right now. One of our favorites is a rare sale on the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer. That's right… it's a smart air fryer! It connects to your smartphone to let you find recipes and even control the air fryer. It's one of the best smart home devices for Alexa that you can find out there. Get one now and you'll find a big $50 coupon you can clip to save some...
RECIPES
advantagenews.com

Study offers tips to reduce COVID transmission on airplanes

A new study from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign identifies the optimal conditions to reduce the risk of COVID transmission on airplanes. The research, conducted by Dr. Sheldon Jacobson, a professor of computer science and of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, along with two graduate students, used new data on aerosol transmission for the virus that causes COVID-19 in addition to previous information based on droplet transmission.
ILLINOIS STATE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
FIRST For Women

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy