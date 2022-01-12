ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Neo-Nazi gets 7 years for threats to reporters, activists

By By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ss8V_0djCoUYH00


SEATTLE (AP) — A Neo-Nazi who helped lead a campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

A jury convicted Kaleb Cole in September of having sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and employees of the Anti-Defamation League in Washington state, Arizona and Florida. Seattle U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour handed down the sentence Tuesday after hearing from victims, including one who described picking up toys from her yard before fleeing to a hotel so that Cole and his followers would not know she had a daughter.

The judge noted that Cole expressed no remorse for his actions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo Nazi#Ap#Jewish#Swastika#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 16 News

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy