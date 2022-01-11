ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAN Exclusive With Founder Of Skylands Animal Sanctuary, Mike Stura, Who Saved The Life Of A Calf Who Escaped Slaughter In Queens, New York

Cover picture for the articleThe new year marks the beginning of a new life for a young female calf who escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens, New York, late last month. Now named Stacy, the calf was saved by members of the New York Police Department and Park Rangers, along with Mike Stura, the Founder...

