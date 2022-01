CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio believes there’s no excuse for the Browns to have missed the playoffs for the 21st time in the past 23 years. “There were injuries, there was COVID, there were things that happened this year, but we had the guys to make the playoffs no matter what regarding those things, and we didn’t execute well enough to really do that,’’ Bitonio said during his season-ending Zoom conference on Monday.

