The Austin Bruins captured their third straight victory Friday night, prevailing in a 6-3 victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen in Riverside Arena. The Norsemen (15-13-0-1 overall) pulled their goalie with three and a half minutes left and it paid off as Jack Whitemore made it a one goal game with just over three minutes left in the contest. St. Cloud pulled their goalie again with just over two minutes left and that time it did not pay off as Austin’s Austin Salani launched a shot that went three-quarters of the rink before it landed into the empty net to make it 5-3 with 2:03 left.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO