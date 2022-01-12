ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell takes first place in MVAC Grey with win over Liberty

By Josh Frketic
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Memorial boys basketball team topped Liberty 61-59 in a battle for first place in the MVAC Grey Tuesday night.

Liberty led by two after the third quarter after Kalen Turner hit a three at the buzzer.

But in the fourth quarter, the Red Devils were able to hit several key buckets down the stretch to take the lead in the back-and-forth matchup.

Kevin Moore led the way for Campbell with 24 points while Da’Shaun Hill added 14.

For Liberty, D’Andre Venters had a team-high 22 points with Turner adding 17.

With the win, Campbell improves to 10-1 while Liberty falls to 7-4.

