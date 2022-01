Since his retirement in 2020, Henry Cejudo has dangled the possibility of a comeback in front of the faces of MMA fans and media alike. Whether it’s part of his “Triple C” gimmick or not, Cejudo (16-2) has vied for another championship fight – with his effort seemingly increasing in recent weeks. With the withdrawal of Max Holloway from a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view, Cejudo threw his name in the proverbial hat. However, the promotion went with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung instead, a fighter who trains out of the same gym as Cejudo.

