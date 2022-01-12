19 Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings closed due to COVID-19 impacts

WPXI Classroom WPXI Classroom

PITTSBURGH — Four buildings: Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8, Pittsburgh Mifflin PreK-8, and the Pittsburgh Peabody/Obama Early Childhood Education Center will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for in-person learning. Seventeen facilities will be closed tomorrow due to staffing shortages. In comparison, two facilities - Pittsburgh Linden and Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy - will close until Tuesday, January 18, as both schools have reached the percentage threshold for positive cases, as evident on the District’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Both buildings will be disinfected, and no one will be permitted inside either facility until Tuesday, January 18. Students and staff at each closed building will participate in remote instruction and learning.

Grab and Go will be available at most sites from 9 AM to noon. Due to staffing shortages, Pittsburgh Arlington, Pittsburgh Spring Garden, and Pittsburgh Sunnyside will not have Grab and Go meal service available. Families from these schools may access the Grab and Go meal service at Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5, Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5, Pittsburgh Spring Hill PreK-5, or any closed facility listed below offering Grab and Go.

Two facilities are closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

· Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5

· Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy

The following 17 facilities will be closed Wednesday, January 12, 2022. New schools are noted in italics:

· Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 (No Grab and Go)

· Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8

· Pittsburgh Banksville PreK-5

· Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8

· Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center

· Pittsburgh Classical 6-8 (PCA Early Childhood Center Open)

· Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5

· Pittsburgh Conroy

· Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5

· Pittsburgh Grandview PreK-5

· Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5

· Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5

· Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5

· Pittsburgh Pioneer

· Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center (No Grab and Go)

· Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center

· Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8 (No Grab and Go)

