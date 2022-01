SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Bay Area nurses and caregivers took to the picket lines Thursday as part of a national day of action by health care workers demanding better investment in hospital staff safety. Nurses and other caregivers were picketing outside of San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital Thursday morning, a scene that was repeated outside several hospitals across the Bay Area. Protesters were pressing hospital officials to do a better job at protecting staff and their patients. “It feels awful! It feels like we don’t have the things we need to do the best care possible,” said John Pasha, a former...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO