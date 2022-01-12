Austin children’s museum closing for 10 days due to staff COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin children’s museum is closing for more than a week starting Wednesday due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among staff.

Thinkery announced Tuesday it will be canceling all general admission sessions from Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 21.

Thinkery said several museum team members caught breakthrough COVID-19 cases or had a close exposure to the virus. Because of this, the museum doesn’t have enough staff to operate for general admission.

Most of the staff’s symptoms have been mild, though, the museum reported.

Those who bought general admission tickets online will be emailed directly about rebooking a visit, Thinkery said.

During the closure, Little Thinkers Preschool will still operate normally, and Thinkery said it will accommodate any field trips previously scheduled during the closure time.

While plans are subject to change, Thinkery is hoping to fully reopen on Saturday, Jan. 22. Updates will be posted on the museum’s website and social media accounts.

Late last month, ZACH Theatre had to cancel several performances of “A Christmas Carol” for the same reason: breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the staff and crew. On Tuesday, Austin’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march on Jan. 17 was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Austin area .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.