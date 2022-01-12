ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin children’s museum closing for 10 days due to staff COVID-19 cases

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heMFP_0djCknW200

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin children’s museum is closing for more than a week starting Wednesday due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among staff.

Thinkery announced Tuesday it will be canceling all general admission sessions from Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 21.

COVID CANCELATIONS: Austin’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march canceled due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Thinkery said several museum team members caught breakthrough COVID-19 cases or had a close exposure to the virus. Because of this, the museum doesn’t have enough staff to operate for general admission.

Most of the staff’s symptoms have been mild, though, the museum reported.

Those who bought general admission tickets online will be emailed directly about rebooking a visit, Thinkery said.

During the closure, Little Thinkers Preschool will still operate normally, and Thinkery said it will accommodate any field trips previously scheduled during the closure time.

While plans are subject to change, Thinkery is hoping to fully reopen on Saturday, Jan. 22. Updates will be posted on the museum’s website and social media accounts.

Late last month, ZACH Theatre had to cancel several performances of “A Christmas Carol” for the same reason: breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the staff and crew. On Tuesday, Austin’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march on Jan. 17 was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Austin area .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

New COVID-19 isolation facility nearly full in Austin

This week Austin and Travis County opened a new facility where people can go to safely quarantine after catching COVID-19, and it's already almost full. The increased need for places for people to go to deal with the illness illustrates how rapidly the omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading throughout the area.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Deep Eddy Pool reopens Thursday following repairs

City workers had to repair the well pump and closed the pool on Jan. 4 to start the project. Pool hours are from 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m.- 7 pm. Saturday and Sunday. The shallow end of the pool is still closed, so it's only open for lap swimming. The pool is also closed on the first Tuesday of every month.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Romantic comedy movie begins filming in the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The valley is becoming a destination for filmmakers. Now, a new production is making its way to Cameron County. A new romantic comedy movie titled Switch Up kicked off production with a press conference at South Padre Island. The film’s production crew and cast were present to discuss their roles, the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#A Christmas Carol#Austin Children S Museum#Little Thinkers Preschool#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXAN

5 AISD COVID-19 testing sites closed Thursday

AISD said sites at Norman-Sims, Kiker, Navarro and Northeast will not be open due to the lack of supply. AISD said in a tweet that all other seven testing sites are open, as well as Nomi Health's mass testing site at the Burger Center in Sunset Valley.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy