Kern County, CA

Majority of Kern residents think undocumented immigrants should be excluded from universal health care: feedback survey

By Katherine Avery
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom released his California budget proposal yesterday with spending packages to combat COVID-19, Climate Change, Homelessness, Economic Inequality and more.

Included in the proposal is an expansion of Medi-Cal to cover all low-income residents regardless of immigration status. That would make undocumented immigrants eligible for care under Medi-Cal. The Newsom administration said this blueprint seeks to bring overall healthcare costs down for everyone.

The budget has until July to be finalized.

We asked: Should Medi-Cal coverage be expanded to include undocumented immigrants?

“I am currently in a loop hole mess and can’t even get insurance because of the inadequate Covered CA program. This will be a nightmare. They can’t even handle the current citizen’s insurance needs. How are they going to handle another 740,000 people??? Fix it first!”

Laura McIntire Crider, Facebook user

“No. They are not citizens.”

Rhonda Day Smith, Facebook user
