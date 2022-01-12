ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Nonprofit helps protect Newark’s homeless population amid frigid temperatures

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Temperatures across most of New Jersey were in the mid-teens on Tuesday night, making conditions dangerously cold.

On any given night, there are thousands of people in New Jersey who have no place to call home – many of them are in Newark.

News 12 New Jersey’s Nick Meidanis caught up with the nonprofit group Bridges Outreach, which is trying to make sure the Brick City’s homeless population stays safe and warm during the winter months and COVID-19 pandemic.

