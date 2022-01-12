ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish School Board Announces Temporary Closure of 2 Schools Due to COVID-19

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago

Calcasieu Parish School Board Announces Temporary Closure of 2 Schools Due to COVID-19 On January 11, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that S.J. Welsh Middle School and LeBlanc Middle School will be...

calcasieu.info

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Education Boards Target Teacher Recruitment, Recovery, and Retention

Louisiana State Education Boards Target Teacher Recruitment, Recovery, and Retention. Baton Rouge, LA – On December 15, 2021, members of the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) received a preliminary report from the Teacher Recruitment, Recovery, and Retention Task Force kicking off discussions about how to address multiple years of declining enrollments in teacher preparation programs across the state and the country. The Task Force, established by House Concurrent Resolution 39 of the 2021 Legislative Session, is entrusted with researching solutions and best practices for increasing teacher employment and retention across the state during a two-year period.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
992
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy