Calcasieu Parish School Board Announces Temporary Closure of 2 Schools Due to COVID-19

Louisiana State Education Boards Target Teacher Recruitment, Recovery, and Retention. Baton Rouge, LA – On December 15, 2021, members of the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) received a preliminary report from the Teacher Recruitment, Recovery, and Retention Task Force kicking off discussions about how to address multiple years of declining enrollments in teacher preparation programs across the state and the country. The Task Force, established by House Concurrent Resolution 39 of the 2021 Legislative Session, is entrusted with researching solutions and best practices for increasing teacher employment and retention across the state during a two-year period.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO