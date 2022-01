CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School districts across the state are experiencing shortages of teachers, substitutes, and even bus drivers. Right here in the Coastal Bend we're seeing the same thing, but it seems that rural school districts are doing faring better than larger ones. Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic school districts are still navigating through the challenges. According to San Diego Superintendent Rodrigo Pena, teachers and drivers are leaving due to not just the pandemic, but natural causes as well.

