TR Robertson — Hundreds of books and documentaries exist discussing the predictions of 16th century French astrologer/physician/seer Michel de Nostredame, known today as Nostradamus. There seems to be a divide between those that believe in the assorted future predictions taken from his 942 poetic quatrains in Les Propheties, published in 1555, and those that feel everyone is stretching and reaching to try and find some validity throughout his book. Whether you choose to believe in what he wrote or think it is a “bunch of mumbo-jumbo,” it is interesting to see what predictions are taken from Les Propheties each year.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO