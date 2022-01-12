ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Back on taxi squad

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ferguson was called up to the taxi...

www.cbssports.com

Person
Laurent Brossoit
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Skinner recalled to taxi squad

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors to the taxi squad, the club announced Thursday. The 23-year-old has a 4-5-0 record at the NHL level this season along with a 2.70 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. He won his two most recent starts on Dec. 16 and 18.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Justin Richards: On taxi squad

The Rangers recalled Richards from AHL Hartford to the taxi squad Wednesday. Richards has four points in 26 AHL games this season. The 23-year-old played one game for New York last year but otherwise has no NHL experience.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mikhail Berdin: On taxi squad

The Jets reassigned Berdin to the taxi squad Friday. Berdin joined the NHL roster Thursday and was the backup goalie in Detroit. He's yet to appear in a game this season and doesn't figure to unless Connor Hellebuyck or Eric Comrie miss substantial time.
NHL
NBA
Hockey
Basketball
Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' Calle Rosen: On taxi squad

The Blues reassigned Rosen to the taxi squad Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Rosen played 8:24 on Thursday versus Seattle after joining the active roster before the game. He's totaled a pair of assists in six NHL contests this season and could rejoin the Blues at some point.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Back in AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Leschyshyn to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. The forward logged just over nine minutes of ice time after joining the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Leschyshyn's modest production (one goal, three assists in 20 games) suggests he's unlikely to become a regular in Las Vegas' lineup at any point this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Sent back to Henderson

The Golden Knights reassigned Miromanov to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. The winger's seventh stint on Las Vegas' roster this season has come to an end. Despite all the promotions, Miromanov has played only five games for the Golden Knights.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Back to taxi squad

Schueneman was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Schueneman has one assist through his first four career NHL games. He may be back on the active roster to face Arizona on Monday.
NHL

