Lancaster County, SC

Thieves steal 3 catalytic converters from buses at Lancaster County Council on Aging

By Shaquira Speaks
 3 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “I mean for what we do why would you want to do that to us or to the seniors it makes no sense.”

Darrell Efird is the transportation director for the Lancaster County Council on Aging. He says a few days ago, someone stole from the department.

“Three of our buses that sat in the very corner where there was poor lighting and they cut the catalytic converters off of them,” Efird said.

The department services about 110 senior citizens daily, he says the loss of three buses hurts.

“We had to cut back like 25 percent and I’m talking about folks that need to go to dialysis, cancer treatment facilities and critical doc appointments again,” he said.

“What they did was cut through here at the corner, where there’s no lighting at all and they rode the fence line to the back of the trash can and got these two. Once they got these two, they come back around road the fence line inside and got this one,” he said.

The Aging service is financed between the county and the families that use it. But the price tag of the repairs will come from the county. Efird says the buses can’t be used until then.

“You’re looking at $6,000 or so for repairs for all three buses… Not counting the downtime we’re losing,” he said.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said the number of catalytic converter thefts reported in claims to insurance companies jumped from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020. NICB President David Glawe said there has been a significant increase in thefts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By doing this they took that away from us and took it away from the seniors.”

Last year, South Carolina legislators enacted a new law that says transactions involving these emission control devices must be documented and you need to have a paper trail of how the catalytic converter you’re trying to sell was detached from a vehicle.

Officials are hopeful the law will deter people from committing this crime.

