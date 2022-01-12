Teaching Assistant for the Windmill Specialist Resource Provision - Part-time

Start Date: February 2022

Pay: Swale Academies Trust Support Staff Pay Scheme

£18,338 (£7,887 pro rata)SAT 3 plus £1,309 (£745 pro rata) SEN allowance

Fixed Term contract for 12 months. Term Time only.

18.5 hours a week.

We are currently looking for a Teaching Assistant to work in The Windmill Specialist Resource Provision at Meopham School.

The Windmill is a specialist provision who support pupils with Education Health Care Plans (EHCP) and have autism as their primary area of need.

As a Teaching Assistant you will be responsible for supporting Windmill Pupils both inside and outside of the classroom, to support their progress and meet their potential. You will work closely with the Head of The Windmill, The Windmill team and class teachers on a daily basis.

Good levels of literacy and numeracy, willingness to learn and work as part of a team to support our students are essential.

Meopham School is situated in a beautiful village location. Our staff love working in our warm, friendly, family environment. We are involved in extensive outreach work across schools in Kent, both within the Trust and beyond. This means we can offer you an invigorating professional environment in which to grow. The opportunities are genially endless. Meopham School is the highest performing non-selective school in Kent. We invite you to be a significant part of our success.

Full details of the requirements of the post can be found in the accompanying recruitment pack.

If you are interested in this post, please contact Charlene Creaser, Head of The Windmill for an informal discussion 01474 814646.

Applications should be made via Kent Teach. Please note, we cannot accept CVs.

If you experience any difficulty in completing the application form, please contact 01795 426091 (option 2)

In accordance with current GDPR compliance we will not keep any details / application forms on file once the position is filled.

Swale Academies Trust is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post is exempt from ROA and will require an enhanced DBS disclosure.

Closing Date: 12/01/2022 at 12:00

Interviews: w/c 24th January 2022

Information about the school

Welcome to Meopham School, where a traditional family culture combines with an ambitious ethos for excellence.

Our ethos creates a supportive, energising and inspiring climate for success. Indeed, we were recognised as the highest performing non-selective school in Kent for the third year running in the January 2019 school Performance Tables. We were also judged as Outstanding by Ofsted in January 2019.

However, at Meopham School we measure success not just in terms of excellent academic outcomes, but also in the development of strong character. Our traditional academic curriculum combines with our Excellence Through Character curriculum to ensure that every student is nurtured to uncover their talents and aptitudes. We recognise that excellent examination results are only a part of the story. Qualifications and personality open doors initially, but it is strength of character which keeps those doors open and allows our young people to lead happy, successful and healthy lives.

We are proud that Meopham School students are curious in their learning, resilient in overcoming difficulty, and are confident in evaluating their own progress. As a consequence, they are ambitious to achieve academic and personal success, both in school and in the world beyond.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

